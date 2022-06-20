Protestors block routes into Soweto with rocks, burning tyres

All main roads along Rea Vaya bus routes in Soweto have also been blocked by protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - Protests have cut off some main routes leading into Soweto.

Traffic officials said that routes had been blockaded with burning tyres and debris.

The exact reason for the protest is not yet known.

All main roads along Rea Vaya bus routes in Soweto have also been blocked by protesters.

The City of Joburg has warned that all buses had been stopped coming from its depot and the first buses that were on the route were turned back.

Traffic chief inspector Obed Sibasa: "All Rea Vaya routes are blocked, barricaded with rocks. Chris Hani Road between Maponya Mall and Mujadi Street in Pimville a no-go area, barricaded with burning tyres and rocks."