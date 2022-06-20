Popcru to march to SAPS headquarters in Pretoria to highlight grievances

The union said that the demands of its members had been ignored by government and officials in the SAPS for far too long.

JOHANNESBURG - Police union Popcru will be marching to the South African Police Service headquarters in Pretoria to highlight a number of grievances.

Some of these issues include adequate living conditions for police trainees, non-payment of stipends and bringing an end to police killings.

Workers affiliated to the police and prisons union, Popcru will march to the headquarters of the South African Police Service on Wednesday.

The union is demanding, among other things, an end to what it calls the inhumane living conditions to which police trainees are being subjected.

The union said that trainees had allegedly been forced to live in overcrowded accommodation while over 545 others had not received their stipends more in the past two months.

Popcru is expected to hand over a memorandum of demands to the Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola.