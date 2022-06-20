Numsa says members at Impala Platinum in NW on indefinite strike

Metalworkers union Numsa said that its members had embarked on an indefinite strike at Impala Platinum in the North West.

This involves contract workers employed by three mining groups which are all contracted to provide services to Implats.

The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola claimed that these companies were exploiting workers by paying them a fraction of what their permanent colleagues earned for doing exactly the same job.

"Workers are grossly exploited by these contract companies and Impala Platinum has shamefully washed its hands of the situation. Our members are on strike at Reagetswe and Triple M because the management of both companies are refusing to bargain and refusing to recognise Numsa as a bargaining agent," Hlubi-Majola said.