Mozambican government donates food to KZN flood victims

Thousands of KZN residents were still homeless after the devastating April floods.

DURBAN - The Mozambican government has donated food to relieve Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) flood victims.

The neighbouring country sent two cargo trucks loaded with food to assist those housed in community shelters.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma welcomed the relief.

"We've got rice, mielie meal, we've got pasta, sugar, oil. So all the basic things that our people will need every day for their meals. So, it's really exciting. It comes from our neighbour Mozambique".

The State of Qatar also made donations to the province three weeks ago.

KZN's flooding claimed over 400 lives, damaged critical infrastructure and left many residents destitute.

The disaster has also decimated the province's economy.