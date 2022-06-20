Mbalula to give update on meeting with trucking industry over N3 blockades

On Sunday, the minister and other senior government officials met with owners from several logistics, freight and trucking companies to discuss the recurring strikes.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to provide an udpate on Monday on the outcomes of his meeting with companies in the trucking industry amid N3 blockades.

The drivers are complaining about foreign national drivers being employed, saying that South African drivers were being overlooked.

They claim that it's because the companies cannot exploit them like they do the migrants.

Truck drivers are waiting to hear whether they will get what they want - zero employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry.

Transport Minister Mbalula has not indicated whether there were plans to cater to the demands of complete non-employment of foreign national drivers.

However, a solution on improving the relationship between employees and employers in the freight and logistics was high on the agenda.

Ministers, including Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Mbalula attended the meeting on Sunday in Pretoria with the trucking industry bosses.

The ministers were presented with proposals from representatives in the trucking industry on how government can meet them halfway.