Kaunda assures Durban residents they'll have water as rotation plan begins

The plan is expected to last for the next 10 to 12 months.

DURBAN - Water supply is being rotated this week.

The devastating floods in April damaged the water pipelines supplying raw water to Umgeni Water.

The areas which will be affected are ones that receive water from the Durban Heights water treatment plant.

However, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has assured residents that they will have access to water when they need it the most: "People will be able to have water in the morning before they go to work or school. They’ll also be able to have water for cooking when they return home in the evening."