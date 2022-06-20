Judge Maya a step closer to becoming SA's Deputy Chief Justice

SCA President Mandisa Maya's nomination has been endorsed by the Judicial Service Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya is a step closer to becoming the country's next Deputy Chief Justice.

The Judicial Service Commission endorsed Mayas' nomination after her interview in Sandton on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated her for the position earlier this year.

Maya’s interview - for which she appeared virtually - was by and large without incident or controversy as compared to previous JSC hearings.

Asked by Chief Justice and JSC chair Raymond Zondo how she was feeling at the start of proceedings, she nervously replied that she was “surviving” and laughed.

Maya was quizzed about, among others, the gender transformation of the judiciary.

She said her nomination represented an opportunity for the JSC to change the current situation.

"I’m the only woman head of court in this country at the moment and this body has an opportunity today to change this dismal picture at least insofar as this one vacancy is concerned."

The JSC deliberated after Maya's interview, after which it will consult with President Cyril Ramaphosa who has the final say on whether she gets the job.