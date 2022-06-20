Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority Willie Hofmeyr about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has recently provided information to the police, including voice recordings and videos, allegedly proving President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in criminal activity. But this has raised the questions of how he got the information, and does it affect the case if the information was obtained illegally?

Clement Manyathela spoke to retired head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at National Prosecuting Authority, Willie Hofmeyr, about what happens in a case where evidence has been illegally obtained.

There is no one rule that is applied to all cases when there are allegations of evidence being obtained illegally.

The court will have to determine whether the rights of the accused were violated and whether the evidence has been tainted or if it is still of value.

The law enforcement agency will also have to consider the value of evidence that may have been obtained illegally as it will be thoroughly challenged in the courtroom.

If the court finds the privacy of the accused was violated in the obtaining of this evidence, it could affect whether or not the evidence is admissible.

Investigating a criminal case against a sitting president can be extremely complicated as there are many considerations and potential interferences.

However, Hofmeyr says he is confidence that the court will come to the right decision on this complicated case.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : How does information obtained illegally affect a criminal case?