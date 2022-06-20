Handover of final state capture report delayed, again

The report was scheduled to be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the evening following earlier court applications by the commission to delay its release, owing to outstanding work.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Monday said the release of the final state capture report had been delayed - once again - and a new date would be communicated soon.

However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has tweeted that the president and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the state capture commission, met earlier in the day

and elected to delay the handover.