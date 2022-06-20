Final volume of State Capture report to be handed over on Wednesday

The last instalment of the report was meant to be handed over to the president at an official ceremony at the union buildings on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry’s final report spans almost 2 000 pages.

But the presidency on Monday afternoon said following a discussion with chief justice and commission chair Raymond Zondo around the timing of the handover, that it was being postponed.

This comes after the commission already missed its court-mandated deadline of 15 June to wrap up its work.

The state capture commission on Monday afternoon released a statement in which it said there had been challenges involving the processing of the voluminous latest report.

The commission said the official hand over will now take place on Wednesday in Cape Town and that the president will announce the time in due course.

It said the final part of the report is around a staggering 1 824 pages and encompasses seven volumes in total.

And it said that in the interests of quality, reducing the number of errors and so-called “calendar logistics” it’s become necessary to allow for what the commission describes as “a responsible and proper completion of the report”.

The commission has apologised for the delay and said it appreciates the public’s patience and support.