Eskom warns that power grid under strain, chance of power cuts high

The ailing utility said that power cuts may be implemented at short notice during evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the chances of power cuts for on Monday evening and the next few weeks are high as the power system remains severely constrained.

The power utility said that it was currently experiencing several breakdowns.

Eskom said that it was closely monitoring the system and expected some generating units to return to service during the day.

In a statement, the power utility has called on South Africans to limit the impact of power outages by reducing the use of electricity and to switch off all non-essential appliances.

At the same time, Eskom has further warned the public that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of blackouts over the coming weeks.

Eskom has reminded South Africans that power cuts were implemented as a last resort to protect the national grid and has vowed to update the nation on any changes.