Discovery Bank takes off with SAA in new partnership following Comair grounding

Rafiq Wagiet | Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.

SAA flights will now be available via Discovery's Vitality Travel platform

Discovery Bank clients will now also have access to SAA lounges

Discovery's new collaboration with SAA comes after the closure of Comair

Discovery has confirmed South African Airways as its new flight partner following the closure of Comair.

The collaboration will see SAA flights being made available on the Vitality Travel platform.

It will also give Discovery Bank clients access to SAA’s airport lounges.

Prior to its closure, Comair served as a flight partner to Discovery, offering discounts to its Vitality members on Kulula and British Airways flights.

Airport lounges are popular. They're actually quite difficult to establish just given the limited real-estate. So we'll be investing significantly to upgrade the lounges. Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO

RELATED: Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'

We envisage this to be a long-term partnership, hence the capital investment we'll be making in the lounges. Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO

RELATED: 'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop