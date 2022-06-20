DA takes fight against ANC cadre deployment to the courts

The party has taken its fight to the North Gauteng high court following the findings in the Zondo Commission, which called into question cadre deployment.

The party has taken its fight to the Pretoria High Court following the findings in the Zondo Commission, which called into question cadre deployment.

The party on Monday also screened its own cadre deployment documentary.

The DA’s 25-minute-long documentary shows several DA leaders and MPs from Helen Zille to John Steenhuisen stating the party’s opposition to cadre deployment.

DA's public service and administration spokesperson Leon Schreiber said: "In the first of its kind, the documentary chronicles how ANC cadre deployment corruption laid the foundation for state capture and looting of billions of rands in South Africa."

It also shows the faces of ANC deployees who have since left government under a cloud, like Malusi Gigaba and former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The party said these characters illustrated the failures of cadre deployment and the economic damage caused.

The party has also launched its court action against the ANC to declare cadre deployment unconstitutional and illegal as it led to corruption in government and wreaked havoc with the public service.

The DA has also proposed a new law in the form of a private members’ bill, that will ensure that jobs go to South Africans based on merit and not approved by a deployment committee.