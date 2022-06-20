Chances of finding Khaya Magadla in sewer system are now slim - Joburg EMS

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi gives an update on the search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into an uncovered manhole seven days ago.

City of Joburg Emergency Services says they have about six kilometres to go in search of six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a manhole last week.

Today is day eight of the search, and EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they are in constant communication with the family as this is now a mission to retrieve the body.

Magadla fell into the uncovered manhole while playing with friends.

They just want us to assist them to find closure, to which we have committed ourselves to say we will continue to work very hard to make sure we recover the young boy. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

It's a sewerage system, so the chances of us recovering him alive are slim, and they [the family] understand that. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Chances of finding Khaya Magadla in sewer system are now slim - Joburg EMS