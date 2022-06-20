Over 200 foreign truck drivers nabbed for operating illegally in SA

The inter-ministerial committee on the trucking and logistics industry comprises the ministers of transport, Home Affairs, the police as well as labour and employment.

JOHANNESBURG - According to authorities, 213 foreign truck drivers had been arrested for operating illegally in South Africa since January this year.

This came top light on Monday. when the inter-ministerial committee on the trucking and logistics industry briefed the media on Monday.

The committee comprises ministers of transport, Home Affairs, the police as well as labour and employment.

The briefing followed a meeting at the weekend with disgruntled local truck drivers - who staged disruptive protests on the N3 and other highways in the country last week.

Truckers' blockaded the highway's link to the Durban port - which is key to shippers from many African countries

including Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It’s estimated that repeated disruptions may have cost the economy around R300 million.

Employment and labour ,minister Thulas Nxesi said an action plan has been put in place to deal with the issue.

"We have almost 11 actions. First, one is facilitating the appointment of a task team, secondly enforce all the visa requirements the need for consideration for all foreign driving licenses, registration and compliance with the labour laws."

At the same time, the All Truck Drivers Forum said the protests were likely to carry on if the government failed to ensure the implementation of the action plan.

The inter-ministerial committee was formed in 2019 following disruptive protests by disgruntled South African truck drivers who believed that employers overlook them for job opportunities in favour of foreign nationals because they are easier to exploit.