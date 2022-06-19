WATCH: 5 Father-child moments that will melt your heart this Father's Day

From jamming on toy instruments, to football stars literally choking up when talking about their real-life superheroes, have your tissues ready.

Take a look at five special moments children have shared with their dads vice versa - as they briefly allow us into their relationships this Father's Day.

From jamming on toy instruments to literally choking up when talking about their real-life superheroes, have your tissues ready.

'The most badass drummer in the world', 12-year-old Nandi Bushell thanked her dad for teaching her how to 'rock out' since their toy jamming days.

This is how it all started. Daddy and I jamming on toy instruments. Thank you for teaching me how to Rock out and always screaming for me! Happy Fathers Day x #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/gdEF7KxZTg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 19, 2022

Nigerian politician and businessman, Seyi Makinde, released this oh-so-cute video of a lighthearted moment shared with his children, as they attempted to introduced themselves through his social media.