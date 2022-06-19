Mbalula to meet with trucking companies over recurrent N3 blockades

Top of the agenda is to find possible solutions to end the truck drivers' strike which has seen the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal repeatedly blocked.

JOHANNESBURG - Companies in the trucking and logistics industry are scheduled to meet with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and other senior government officials on Sunday afternoon.

Top of the agenda is to find possible solutions to end the truck drivers' strike, which has seen the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal repeatedly blocked.

The drivers are complaining about the employment of foreign national drivers saying South African drivers are being overlooked by freight companies. They claim it's because the companies cannot exploit them like they do the migrants.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee will sit down and talk with the employers in the trucking, freight and logistics industry on Sunday. The meeting will include Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

On Friday, Mbalula, while briefing the media on the M17 bus crash that claimed 15 lives in Pretoria - emphasised that the N3 roadblock by truck drivers is a threat to the country’s economy. He indicated that talks with relevant stakeholders had already resumed in an effort of finding ways to bring peace to the trucking and logistics industry.

An update on the outcomes will be provided on Monday.