Ramaphosa to receive final volumes of state capture report on Sunday

In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala said due to certain challenges, it was unable to submit the final part of the report to the President by Wednesday the 15 June as scheduled.

JOHANNESBURG - The final volumes of the state capture report will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa electronically on Sunday.

He added that the President will receive an electronic version this evening and an official handover ceremony will take place at the Union Buildings on Monday.

This is the fifth and final instalment of the state capture reports.

The highly anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and state security agency.

The commission is also expected to make overall recommendations.