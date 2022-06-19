Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads & sons who look alike

What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fathers don't have to imagine what that is like.

JOHANNESBURG - The battle of genes between parents is ever so evident through the birth of their children. While most moms do all the heavy lifting with pregnancy, some lucky dads steal the show as their kids come out an exact replica of them. How unfair?

Here’s a list of seven celebrity fathers whose sons are their spitting image.

TBO TOUCH AND RURI

Radio broadcaster, Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe calls Ruri his all-in-one best friend, son and little brother. How cute?

BLACK COFFEE AND ESONA MAPHUMULO

Multi award-winning DJ Black Coffee and son Esona are difficult to tell apart, whether in stature, complexion or the fact that they wear the same spectacle frame.

They also share the same passion - music. Esona does not only match his father in looks but in talent as well as he is too pursuing becoming a DJ.

WAYDE AND ELIJAH LUCA VAN NIEKERK

Record-breaking track and field sprinter, Wayde van Niekerk will celebrate his first father's day this year.

Elijah Luca, born in November 2021, is the newest addition to the van Niekerk family and it is clear that little Elijah is indeed his father's son.

KABELO AND KHUMO MABALANE

Spotted here side-by-side is South African musician and author, Kabelo Mabalane and his son have an uncanny resemblance.

GRAEME AND CARTER SMITH

South African cricketer, Graeme Smith is seen here taking a morning cycle with his mini-me, Carter. The pair share the same beautiful blue eyes and adorable smile.

BRENDEN AND LEHUMO LEDWABA

Musician, Brenden Praise has the cutest connection with his son Lehumo - who is certainly a tinier and cuter version of his father.

ZAKES AND SHAKA BANTWINI

Caught here singing along to the smash hit Osama, father-son duo, Zakes and Shaka Bantwini are a match that is hard to miss. Plus, they literally have twin in their surname.