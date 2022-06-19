Like looking in a mirror: 7 international father/son duos that could be twins

While many fathers may look at their children and see pieces of themselves, there are some who look at their kids and practically see themselves from the past.

JOHANNESBURG - Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there.

Here are seven international celebrity father and son duos who look so much alike, they might as well be looking in a mirror.

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr

This father and son acting pair have more than their name in common. They are practically the mirror image of each other. Both the Senior and the Junior Wayans made a name for themselves as comedy actors and even played father and son in an episode of the comedy Happy Endings.

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy

Eugene and Dan Levy can be easily recognised as father and son from their hit show Schitt's Creek. they not only starred in the show together, but also wrote and produced it with other members of the family. Clearly not only the similar looks run through this family, the talent runs just as strong.

Gordon Ramsay and Oscar Ramsay

The hot tempered British chef has five children but none look quite as much like their father as the young Oscar Ramsay, especially after his new haircut.

Ice Cube and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is the oldest son of the rapper Ice Cube and the two look so similar that Jackson debuted in his first feature film playing father in a biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

No family did a copy and paste look quite like the Beckhams. While all the Beckham boys bare striking similarities to their football star father, the resemblance between the oldest son and his father is especially uncanny.

Arnold Schwarznegger and Joseph Baena

The 74-year-old Terminator actor also has five children but his youngest, Joseph Baena bears the most striking resemblance, not only in looks but also in physique as Baena seems to following in his father's fitness footsteps.

Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks

The Forrest Gump actor is father to four children but his oldest son, Colin, could pass for his clone. The family resemblance can even be seen on screen as the duo played father and son in the movie The Great Buck Howard.

