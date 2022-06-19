Judge Maya to sit before JSC to interview for Deputy Chief Justice position

The position became vacant earlier this year when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed then-deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, as the new chief justice of the country's Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Supreme Court of Appeal Judge, President Mandisa Maya, will be in the hot seat before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday when she interviews for the deputy chief justice position.

The position became vacant earlier this year when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed then-deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, as the new chief justice of the country's Constitutional Court.

Maya - who was also in the running for the chief justice position, was thereafter nominated by Ramaphosa as Zondo's second-in-command.

In a statement last month, the JSC confirmed that she accepted the nomination.

Maya is the only candidate that the president has nominated for the job. And in terms of the constitution, as head of the national executive - - he has the final say on who gets it. However, similar to appointing the chief justice, he first has to consult with the JSC and the leaders of parties represented in the national assembly.

And Monday’s interview is in line with this.

Advocate Dali Mpofu won’t feature on the panel on Monday. His term as the representative for Advocates for Transformation came to an end last year, but he was initially allowed to stay on. After his conduct at the chief justice interviews earlier this year, though, the organisation announced that Advocate Khameshni Pillay would replace him.