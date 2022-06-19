EThekwini residents unhappy with looming water restrictions The municipality will from Monday be implementing rotational water rationing in areas supplied by the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant. Water restrictions

Ethekwini residents DURBAN - EThekwini residents are already up in arms over the looming water restrictions, which look set to see some of them left high and dry for up to 15 hours at a time. The municipality will from Monday be implementing rotational water rationing in areas supplied by the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant. This is on the back of extensive damage caused to two raw water pipelines in the April floods, which resulted in decreased supply from the plant. EThekwini Municipality would like to advise all customers that it will be implementing water rationing from Monday, 20 June 2022, in all areas that are supplied by the Umgeni Water Durban Heights water treatment works. eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) June 15, 2022

The situation is expected to persist for up to 12 months, with repairs to the damaged pipes anticipated to be finished next June.

EThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda at a briefing on Friday said local government had done its best to minimise the impact of the water rationing by ensuring it was implemented in low-usage times.

"Therefore people will be able to have water in the morning before they go to work or school. They will also be able to have water for cooking when they return home in the evening."

But rosters which were posted on social media last week had certain areas - mainly in the north of the city - scheduled for cuts between 3pm and 6am. New rosters were posted over the weekend but this remained unchanged in many instances.

Residents have taken to social media and complained that this falls over dinner time and - for some - over breakfast time. They’ve also labelled it unfair highlighting that other areas are only scheduled for four-hour-long cuts. Some further said their taps are already dry.