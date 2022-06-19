Stormers claim URC title in a pulsating final

The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as the Bulls crossed the whitewash after three minutes.

The Stormers are the United Rugby Championship title winners after beating the Bulls 18-13 in a pulsating final in Cape Town.

The much-anticipated grand finale began at a blistering pace. The 33 000 fans at DHL Stadium were treated to fireworks early on as the Bulls crossed the whitewash after three minutes.

A well-controlled driving maul enabled an offload to a charging Harold Vorster who barged over two defenders to score the opening try.

The home side was tentative in the initial stages. In the lead-up to the encounter, Stormers coach John Dobson said that they would play according to the situation in front of them and his side deviated from their normal attacking game plan of spreading the ball out wide to their backs. They chose instead to take on the Bulls up front, hoping to capitalize on errors.

Much of the first half was characterized by kicking for territory and hoping to capitalize on errors but the Cape side found a resolute Kurt-Lee Arendse at the back who was comfortable under the high ball.

It took a while for the Stormers to find their groove but when it came, Manie Libbok, who was the hero with his boot in last week's semi-final missed a penalty in the 33rd minute which he would've been expected to slot over with ease.

The Bulls themselves were far from outstanding. They were unable to stamp their authority on the game. Deon Fourie, playing in his 100th game for the Stormers produced a man-of-the-match performance and was able to get turnovers on several occasions and disrupt the Pretoria side's intentions.

The Stormers had a good opportunity in the final minute from a line out, an attempt at a driving maul was thwarted but they earned themselves a penalty from an ensuing ruck, which was converted by Libbock to take the teams to 7 3 at the break.

The Bulls stretched their lead early in the 2nd period with a penalty from flyhalf Chris Smith. That spurred the home team into another gear as they responded soon afterward.

A Warrick Gelant grubber forced the retreating Bulls defence to dot the ball down in goal. From resultant 5m scrum, Stormers number 8 Evan Roos powered over the line to level matters.

From that point on, the Stormers sustained the momentum. A free-flowing move in the 50 minute mark ended with a questionable decision from Herschel Jantjies who chose to kick instead of looking for a teammate.

In the 55 minute mark - Bulls Centre, Cornal Hendricks received a yellow card for high tackle. The Stormers kicked for the line and scored thru replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter from the resultant lineout to make it 15-10.

Smith narrowed the Bulls deficit to 2 10 minutes but Libbock came through to show nerves of steel once again to slot over a drop goal to put the game to bed with minutes left to play.

The closing stages of the match were tense and nervy, as Arendse broke away in the last minute but couldn't find a pass to release a teammate.

In the end, the Stormers held on for a sublime and well-deserved victory in a frenetic Final.