DA calls for clarity on employment of Cuban doctors and engineers in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The DA is calling for the labour department to provide clarity on the employment of more than 229 doctors and 65 engineers from Cuba in South Africa.

This comes after Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed in parliament this week that the government has spent more than R308 million on the salaries of doctors and engineers from the Caribbean country.

The DA’s Mimmy Gondwe said with over a quarter of a billion rand been spent on the expats the party will be submitting follow-up questions to parliament including the specific workstations where the Cuban doctors and engineers are employed as well as the nature of employment contracts that they currently have.

"It is curious that at a time that government continues to implement measures aimed at tightening our immigration laws and regulations Cubans continue to find employment in the public service system with the aid from the ANC government".