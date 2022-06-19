City of Jhb plans to intensify security at waste management sites after 2 deaths

MMC for Environment Infrastructure, Service Michael Sun, said while the city has been trying to support the informal waste recycling sector - its efforts have been marred by criminal elements which have infiltrated its facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says it plans to intensify security measures at its waste management sites after two people were shot at the Robinson Deep landfill.

It's understood two waste reclaimers were shot dead in an alleged turf war between rival waste picking groups on Thursday.

Sun said police are investigating the double murder.

"The informal waste economy is a unique opportunity for economic development, but this must be done orderly and peacefully as a result of this latest incident, we will now have to request the assistance of the police, to conduct random searches for weapons and other contrabands on persons when entering our facilities, to ensure that all reclaimers operating on site adhere to the rules and regulations of the site," said Sun.