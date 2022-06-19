Cloud of Controversy hangs over Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm

President Ramaphosa is facing allegations of concealing a burglary that took place at the farm two years ago. It's alleged that millions in foreign currency were stolen.

LIMPOPO -Controversy remains a cloud over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm following an unexpected closing of the Ankole auction held on Saturday in Bela Bela.

There's been widespread speculation on various social media platforms about the timing of the auction at the president’s farm.

President Ramaphosa is facing allegations of concealing a burglary that took place at the farm two years ago. It's alleged that millions in foreign currency were stolen.

Former spy boss, Arthur Fraser revealed the information when he opened up a case against the president.

This led to various political parties calling for him to step aside.

At beginning of this month, the ANC in Limpopo hosted its 10th provincial elective conference, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa meet his members for the first time following the allegations by Arthur Fraser.

During his closing remarks at the conference, Ramaphosa took a moment to address the issue saying he has never stolen any taxpayer's money and that reports indicating he stacked millions of dollars under his bed are not true.

The auction went ahead despite all the controversy.

And there were expectations that the auction at the Phala Phala farm would trump the previous one where businessman Patrice Motsepe bid a massive R2.1 million for one Ankole cow.

Cumulus, an Ankole bull went for R 1.65 million and one of Ramaphosa's heifer's Pata Pata sold for R675 000.

But the biggest concern still for ordinary citizens has been whether this auction had any connection to the money believed to have been stacked away at the very same farm.