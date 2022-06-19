Catch Belinda Davids on 'The Greatest Love of All’ show at Joburg Theatre

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to singer Belinda Davids on her upcoming show at the Joburg Theatre titled ‘The Greatest Love of All’ which covers some of Whitney Houston’s musical legacy.

Joburg Theatre is celebrating the arrival of Belinda Davids’s season of The Greatest Love of All this July 2022.

Davids is a RISA chart-topping artist, who has performed alongside the likes of international stars like Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica.

With the accompaniment of a live orchestra, Belinda will be bringing Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life from 21 - 28 July 2022.

The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know,

One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, _Exhale (Shoop _Shoop), _Million Dollar Bill _and more.