Arthur Fraser expected to be prominent feature in latest state commission report

The final volumes of the state capture report will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa electronically.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Director-General Arthur Fraser is expected - to make a prominent feature in the state commission report which will be released on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala said due to certain challenges, it was unable to submit the final part of the report to the president by Wednesday the 15 June as scheduled.

The State Security Agency and the SABC are the only parastatals that have been covered in the last 4 instalments of the state capture commission report.

Several allegations were made against the agency's former spy boss Arthur Fraser- including how he allegedly ordered his staff to give a bag containing R1.5 million to then Minister- David Mahlobo.

Fraser never actually took the witness stand at the commission but did apply to cross-examine four witnesses who implicated him.

The commission's chair - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed this application.

Just last week - Fraser opened a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa where he claims $ 4 million were stolen from his farm in Limpopo - and the crime was never reported to the police.