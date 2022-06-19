ANC North West postpones its elective conference, again

The much-awaited conference was expected to take place from Thursday this coming week after several delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the November local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's interim provincial committee in the North West has once again postponed its elective conference following several unresolved disputes within its branches.

The party's interim structure made the announcement on Sunday during a media briefing in Rustenburg.

The much-awaited conference was expected to take place from Thursday this coming week, after several delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the November local government elections last year.

The committee's coordinator, Hlomani Chauke said among the reasons why the province has had to delay the conference is the failure to complete branch bi-annual general meetings. Chauke said the meetings have been marred by allegations of rigging, sabotage and factionalism.

"The IPC has resolved to postpone the Elective Conference to allow the resolution process to run its course. The postponement will also pave the way for BBGMs which have been ordered for the rerun from the PDRC process. The IPC has resolved that the Provincial Conference shall convene no later than the second week of August".

The province has been operating with an interim structure since the dissolution of the provincial executive committee led by former premier, Supra Mahumapelo.