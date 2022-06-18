Will Ramaphosa grace the Phala Phala auction and who will conduct it?

BELA BELA - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole breed of cows are among the livestock that's set to go on auction at his farm in Bela Bela on Saturday.

Interested buyers have started arriving in their numbers to bid on the special cattle that's up for sale.

The auction takes place at a time when the farm is at the centre of a burglary investigation.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing a crime that reportedly took place at his Phala Phala farm.

Ahead of the auction, security is provided by a heavy police presence as well as representatives from the Ankole Breeders Society.

Members of the media are gathered outside the farm as they are not allowed to go where the auction is taking place.

They are waiting to hear who will topple businessperson Patrice Motsepe from his R2.1 million purchase at the last auction where he bought an Ankole cow.

It will also be interesting to see whether the president will be present and who will conduct the auction.