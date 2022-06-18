Water rations planned for Durban after flood damage to infrastructure

The effects of the KwaZulu-Natal record-breaking floods continue to deal a devastating blow for residents in eThekwini - almost three months after the deadly storms.

DURBAN - The effects of the KwaZulu-Natal record-breaking floods continue to deal a devastating blow for residents in eThekwini - almost three months after the deadly storms.

The eThekwini Municipality says it will ration water supply in large parts of Durban due to damaged pipelines supplying raw water to Umgeni Water.

The areas affected are ones that receive water from the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says this rationing plan is expected to last for the next 10 to 12 months.

“We have done our best to minimise the impact of this water rational supply by ensuring that it is implemented during the hours where the water usage is very low. Therefore, people will be able to have water when go to work or schools and they will also have water in the evening when they come back.”

Large parts of Durban, including the city’s biggest township Umlazi will also be affected.

Water tankers will be dispatched to affected areas.