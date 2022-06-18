South Africans rally behind Samthing Soweto as he opens up about depression The award-winning star opened up about his battle with depression. Mental health

#Depression

Samthing soweto SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans have rallied behind multi-award winning star, Samthing Soweto, who opened up about his battle with depression. Taking to social media, the singer-songwriter, real name, Samkelo Mdolomba apologised for being silent. Im sorry for the silences. I thought I was wack but today I only discovered how dope I am. #depression Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) June 17, 2022

This comes as fans raised concerns about the 34-year-old's health last month - after he posted multiple selfies on his social media. Reacting to the concern, the muso released a video explaining that his slimmer appearance was due to a lifestyle change. It's also on this video where he admitted that he was 'going through a lot,' things he may not readily talk about as they are personal.

With this recent revelation, his fans have commended Mdolomba for speaking out and being open about his mental health struggles, assuring him that he's not alone.