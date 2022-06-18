Sold! Highly anticipated auction expected at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm

The much-anticipated auction of game, including the special ankole cows, comes at a time when the president is facing allegations regarding a burglary at the very same farm in 2020.

BELA BELA - A national auction of a variety of animals hosted at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm is expected to get underway on Saturday morning.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime where it's alleged the suspects were kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

The auction will see the attendance of farmers and businessmen from different parts of the country gather to bid for the animals.

The ankole cattle breeder’s society, which is the host of the auction, has shared through social media that interested participants will have to pay R500 to secure a spot either virtually or physically.

The modern breed of a cow known as ankole is up for sale with president Ramaphosa the first and only breeder of in the country.