Search resumes for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell down Soweto manhole

SOWETO - The family of six-year-old Khaya Magadla have remembered him as an active young boy who loved to go with his grandfather to the fields to plant crops.

Khaya fell into a manhole six days ago at his home at Dlamini 1 in Soweto.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they have searched the sewers below nine manholes so far with no luck.

Eyewitness News spoke to the family who said at this point they just want the body to be found so that they can bury him.

On Friday, community members gathered in numbers in support of the family in the hope that the search and rescue operation teams find Kaya.

A family member, who did not want to be named, said the parents were in absolute shock.

The search continues Saturday.