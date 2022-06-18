PowerBall results: Friday, 17 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 17 June 2022:
PowerBall: 04, 22, 32, 46, 48 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 11, 12, 30, 37, 42 PB: 10
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
