PowerBall results: Friday, 17 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 17 June 2022:

PowerBall: 04, 22, 32, 46, 48 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 11, 12, 30, 37, 42 PB: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

