Polokwane man (70) arrested for selling medication without licence

JOHANNESBURG - A 70-year-old Polokwane man has been arrested for selling schedule 6 medication without a licence.

The owner of a supermarket appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Friday facing charges of contravening the Medicines and Substances Act.

It's understood Hawks investigators, together with inspectors from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, raided the premises and confiscated the medication, which included ointments, creams and capsules worth over R100,000.

Most of it can only be dispensed by a pharmacist to patients with a prescription from a qualified doctor.

The matter has been postponed to 29 July for further investigation.