Justice dept's ‘prudent approach’ in releasing details of Thomas Reuters probe

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of alleged conflict of interests in a critical contract by former officials at the Office of the Chief Justice, the justice department says it is taking a prudent approach in releasing specific details to this investigation.

A R225 million contract was issued for global media and services company Thomson Reuters.

The company scored the contract from the office of the chief justice to supply court software and subcontracted 30% of the deal to a local company called ZA Square.

It’s understood that ZA Square was created just five days after the contract was awarded by three directors who were all senior employees at the time.

Thomson Reuters has confirmed that it has suspended the deal and has subsequently launched an investigation to establish if the directors of ZA Square got the deal because of their knowledge of the contract.

The Office of the Chief Justice has also launched its own probe saying that all ongoing contracts are being reviewed to ensure that any future legal processes or investigations are not jeopardised.