It’s a wrap for SMS leak saga as Zondo closes investigation

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Ramond Zondo has closed the investigation into the so-called SMS leak saga about the public protector's rescission case.

Retired president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Lex Mpati who led the probe has cleared Judge Jody Kollapen and all employees of the Constitutional Court regarding the matter.

The chief justice wanted Mpati to determine if anyone within the court leaked the information to self-proclaimed legal commentator Ismail Abramjee.

Abramjee sent an SMS to Parliament's legal council member Andrew Breitenbach, saying he had it on very good authority that Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recission case was going to be dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Mkhwebane, who conducted her own investigation, said she obtained certain cell phone records relating to numbers linked to justices Kollapen and Dunstan Mlambo.

Kollapen told Zondo and other justices at the apex court that he knows Abramjee and that they live in the same area.

However, Zondo said that both of those implicated stated they never disclosed any confidential information to Abramjee concerning a case at the Constitutional Court.