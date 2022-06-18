From MP to New York: 'Amapiano king' Kabza De Small bags Times Square billboard

The Asibe Happy hitmaker, real name Kabelo Motha, was honoured with this billboard by music streaming platform, Spotify.

'Amapiano King' Kabza De Small is lighting up New York Times Square!

Taking to his social media channels, the Amapiano hitmaker, who recently released a new album, _KOA II (King Of Amapiano) _shared the image, captioning it, Billboard Boyz.

Many have congratulated the 29-year-old Mpumalanga-born star on this massive achievement.