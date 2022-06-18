Cosatu calls on govt to be reasonable and suspend fuel hikes

On Friday, the trade union federation held a march to the provincial government offices, complaining about the high costs.

DURBAN - Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal has urged the government to be reasonable, calling it to find ways to suspend the current fuel price hikes.

The union said people were really suffering especially with the already crippled economy.

Wage increases are also one of the union’s worries, adding that workers were not given sufficient salary increases - while the government did not intervene.



Cosatu in the province has urged the government to intervene as costs rise.

Road users are the feeling the impact of the high fuel prices while other basics also cost more.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said price hikes should be met with salary increases.



"Our main problem with the government - we are saying to the government and those that control the market forces, we are worried that as you are increasing fuel price and the cost of living, you are the same ones that say workers don’t deserve their salary rise.”

The provincial government has promised it will raise the matter with national government.