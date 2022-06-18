Bagnaia, Espargaro battle for track record at German MotoGP

After Bagnaia had already broken the track circuit record on Friday, Espargaro came out and lowered it again Saturday morning.

GERMANY - Francesco Bagnaia again captured the Sachsenring track record as the Italian and Aleix Espargaro both posted fastest times in quick succession in Saturday's dazzling third free practice at the German MotoGP.

After Bagnaia had already broken the track circuit record on Friday, Espargaro came out and lowered it again Saturday morning. Not to be outdone, Bagnaia then twice bettered Espargaro's time to wrestle back the track record with the fastest time of one minute, 19.765 seconds.

Spain's Espargaro was just 0.064 back with Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate Jack Miller of Australia third fastest at 0.108 back.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was sixth fastest overall as the Frenchman finished at 0.273. Quartararo had to deal with an unusual problem at the end of the session when his visor came off his helmet which forced him to return to the pits for repairs.

Despite taking part in Friday and Saturday's practice sessions, Suzuki rider Alex Rins will sit out the German MotoGP on Sunday due to a fractured wrist he suffered earlier this month at the Catalan MotoGP. Doctors had given Rins the green light to race at Sachsenring, but he opted not to ride in Saturday's final session, his team said in a statement.