Unions protest public transport fees after fuel price hikes

Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal, together with other organisations, will protest in parts of the province on Friday against the rising public transport fees due to the high fuel price.

DURBAN - Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal, together with other organisations, will protest in parts of the province on Friday against the rising public transport fees due to the high fuel price.

The main protest will take place in the Durban CBD.

The union is unhappy with the recent petrol price hikes, saying South Africans can no longer afford it.

With the high unemployment rate, Cosatu says the government must be challenged on the cost of living.

Provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said: “Many people in our country are not working and losing jobs. We have an economy that is bleedings jobs and therefore rising cost of food and fuel will subject our people to extreme levels of poverty.”

Organisations including the South African National Youth Congress and the Young Communist League will also join the protest.