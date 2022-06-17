Stormers ready to give everything against old rivals in URC final - Dobson

The Cape side is riding high on the wave of success, having won their last 10 consecutive games.

JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers have named the matchday squad they hope will be victorious in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls in Cape Town.

Moreover, the side looks to add gloss to their purple patch with the sparkling United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy.

Coach John Dobson’s team knows there is a massive task ahead of them and that their winning streak will count for very little at game time.

“We are up against our old rivals in a home final, so you can be sure we will be ready to give it everything we have and hopefully make our supporters proud,” said Dobson.

The squad has two changes from the semifinal win against Ulster last week.

The tournament’s top try scorer Leolin Zas will miss out due to an ankle injury that he suffered in the semi-final.

His place is taken by Sergeal Petersen, who can be equally devastating on a good day, while loose forward Junior Pokomela will occupy the substitutes’ bench.

“Sergeal and Junior have shown their worth for us this season and both add something different to our squad, so we are looking forward to seeing what they can do on Saturday,” added Dobson.

Stormers veteran flank Deon Fourie will be playing his 100th game for the side and a victory will complete a remarkable season that has seen the 35-year-old earn a maiden Springbok call up.



“Deon embodies a lot of what we pride ourselves in as a team. Playing for the Stormers means a lot to Deon and it means a lot to the rest of us that he reaches this milestone on such a big occasion. He deserves all the accolades coming his way,” said a proud Dobson.

The Stormers will host the historic first-ever final in the competition’s history, which kicks off at 7:30pm on Saturday.

STOMERS URC FINAL SQUAD

Stormers squad: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu.