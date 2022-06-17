Ramaphosa's farm burglary: Steenhuisen submits more questions

Steenhuisen said the first citizen had to account for what happened at the farm.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has submitted a list of more questions in

Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

He said this came after Namibian police confirmed in a statement that they met police officials on 19 June 2020, at what they termed "no man's land" near the Namibian and South African border.

The DA leader said this was further evidence that Ramaphosa used state resources to investigate his stolen money alleged to be around $ 4 million.

While Ramaphosa has called on his critics to allow the law to take its course, political parties demand more answers.

Steenhuisen said the statement by the inspector-general of the Namibian Police Force constitutes "hard evidence" that President Ramaphosa used state resources, specifically the Presidential Protection Unit, to investigate the theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala farm.

The president, Steenhuises said, needed to end his silence on the matter and explain what he called abuse of power.

The DA leader said he would submit written questions to Ramaphosa through parliamentary channels.

Steenhuisen said the money that was stolen from the president's farm appeared to be dirty, ill-gotten money.

He said clearly, that President Ramaphosa has something to hide and needed to stop hiding behind a "pending investigation".

Meanwhile, former spy boss Arthur Fraser said he met with the Hawks to discuss details of his case and to get clarity on the contents of his affidavit.