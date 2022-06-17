Sama wants Health Dept to resolve intern issues to avoid qualification delays

Community service doctors and medical interns due to take up posts in two weeks’ time are in limbo as the Health Department is yet to accept their applications.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that it wanted the situation to be resolved urgently to avoid delays in the qualification of hundreds of medical students as doctors.

Sama’s Doctor Akhtar Hussein said that this could deprive clinics and hospitals of much-needed staff, particularly in rural areas.

"If they're not placed by the first of July, they're going to lose their time and they will complete their community service late. When they apply for registered training or medical officer posts, they wil lbe neglected because the other people will have completed before them," Hussein explained.