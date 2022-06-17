Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service

This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has denied reports that the low temperatures seen this week were the coldest ever recorded.

Despite warnings of colder weather in days to come, the weather service's Venetia Phakula said that it was still too soon to tell if there had been colder days.

Phakula also warned of a looming cold front coming in from the west coast that would sweep over Gauteng.

"So far, we will say the usual. We will start verifying whether it was the coldest probably on Monday when the climate people are back in the office. We'll go back and see what the temperatures were a few years back. But for now, we can't claim that those were the coldest for winter because we are still in winter and we might even see temperatures dropping further than this."