Mbalula: Report blames driver error for Tshwane crash that claimed 15 lives

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed that the deadly crash that claimed the lives of 15 people in Tshwane last week was due to driver error.

"The report concluded that driver error is the major contributing factor to the cause of the crash because the truck driver allowed his vehicle to veer off its original lane of travel onto the oncoming lane resulting in a head-on crash," he said.

Mbalula added that the weather conditions on the day also contributed to the horrific accident.

He released the preliminary report into the crash in Pretoria that left more than 40 people injured on Friday.

Mbalula further mentioned that the Road Accident Fund would be assisting the affected families to process claims.

"Since the advent of this gruesome accident, we relentlessly visited the bereaved families. We know that all the people who died were the only breadwinners in their families and they died while on their way to work to earn a living for their families. The hopes of many were dashed by the crash."