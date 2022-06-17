Bheki Cele visits slain police officer's family

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Nhlapo at his bedside before making his way to Tembisa to meet Mpepe’s family.

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele visited the home of slain officer Josias Mpepe - who was killed while on duty on the N12 near Daveyton, in the City of Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Mpepe and his partner Vusi Nhlapo were attacked and shot by unknown assailants.

Nhlapo survived the attack and was recovering in hospital.

Cele visited Nhlapo at his bedside before making his way to Tembisa to meet Mpepe’s family.

A sombre Cele was among mourners gathered in the East Rand.

The street leading to the family home of Mpepe was lined with police vehicles and the police looking equally sombre.

From inside the house, a song of comfort rang out.

Speaking to the family, Cele condemned the senseless killing of yet another officer on duty.

While the exact details of the attack remain unclear, it’s been confirmed that authorities patrolling the N12 highway on Monday evening - spotted a state vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.

Mpepe’s body was found with bullet wounds inside the car.

It emerged that his service pistol and handcuffs were missing.

His 33-year-old partner was found unconscious in the bushes nearby and rushed to the hospital.

The Mpepe family confirmed to Cele that the father of one would be laid to rest this Sunday, on Fathers Day.