Nelson Mandela Bay in race against time to avoid Day Zero - Gift of the Givers

The NGO is currently drilling boreholes in Gqebera following the recent visit by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, who provided more details about government intervention to address the water crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Aid group, the Gift of the Givers, said that the Nelson Mandela Bay region was in a race against time to avoid Day Zero.

Plans are afoot in Gqebera to save the region from reaching Day Zero.

The Gift of the Givers is currently drilling boreholes in 10 areas in the metro.