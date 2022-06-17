Nelson Mandela Bay in race against time to avoid Day Zero - Gift of the Givers
The NGO is currently drilling boreholes in Gqebera following the recent visit by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, who provided more details about government intervention to address the water crisis.
CAPE TOWN - Aid group, the Gift of the Givers, said that the Nelson Mandela Bay region was in a race against time to avoid Day Zero.
Plans are afoot in Gqebera to save the region from reaching Day Zero.
The Gift of the Givers is currently drilling boreholes in 10 areas in the metro.
Gift of the Givers hits water at Alpha Primary School in Gqeberha after several days of drilling. GOG plans to drill at least 10 more as it assists the City in addressing the water crisis @GiftoftheGivers @DWS_RSA @NMandelaBaymuni @Bay_Chamber @AlgoaFMNews pic.twitter.com/pMRRWv64roAlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) June 16, 2022
Its efforts come as dam levels continue to drop in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said that the situation remained dire.
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police are now also clamping down on non-compliant car wash businesses, with business owners facing fines of up to R1,500 for not using water sparingly.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International said that it was disgraceful that the municipality had been unable to deal with the issue of water leaks, knowing that the metro had a water crisis.
It's estimated that Nelson Mandela Bay loses about 29% of its water supply to leaks, despite the city facing a water crisis.
This was revealed in the municipality’s draft annual report 2020/21.