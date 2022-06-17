More arrests expected after N3 blocked by abandoned trucks

KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement officials are hoping to make more arrests following the N3 blockade that caused major congestion near Van Reenen's Pass.

KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement officials are hoping to make more arrests following the N3 blockade that caused major congestion near Van Reenen's Pass.

On Thursday, several suspects were arrested after several trucks were abandoned on the national route, blocking both directions.

Busy routes between Johannesburg and Durban, including alternative ways were disrupted.

Provincial police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “I can confirm that the N3 at van Reenen pass has been opened for traffic. Four men, aged between 40 and 59 have been detained for obstructing a national route, damaging or interfering with essential infrastructure and economic sabotage.”

Meanwhile, the Durban Chamber of Commerce has condemned the blockade by some truck drivers on the N3 highways.

The chamber’s president, Nigel Ward, said that KwaZulu-Natal was still reeling from an economic crisis.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the whole of the economy and not just KZN, the riots of July 2021, predominantly impacting the economy of KZN and then the flooding in April this year, so these three big blows have put the province into an economic crisis," Ward said.